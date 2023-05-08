The flint arrowhead lay in a field along Bledsoe Creek, exposed by a recent rain, and when I picked it up, I shivered.
I imagined the last person to touch, and the story behind it.
The arrowhead could be as “new” as 250 years — some American Indians were still using bows for hunting and battle when the first Longhunters ventured into the area in the mid-1700s. It might have been shot at Bigfoot Spencer, Isaac Bledsoe or other Castilian Springs frontiersmen, or at a rival warrior.
Or it could have been as ancient as 12,000 years, launched by a Paleo Indian at a woodland bison, herds of which congregated around the nearby salt licks.
The two-inch arrowhead was thin and narrow and notched at the base for binding onto the arrow shaft. The point was broken off. Flint is sharp but brittle, and most arrowheads probably broke when they struck trees, rocks or bones.
That’s why nomadic hunters and warriors carried chunks of flint with them. They could fashion more arrowheads as needed, sitting beneath rock overhangs still smudged by ancient campfires.
That was the origin of the arrowhead I held in my hand — knapped from a piece of flint by a warrior, hunter, wife or elder. An antler thine was used to knap off flakes of flint to shape and sharpen the point.
The serrated edges were — and still are — sharp enough to slice through leather, and the craftsmanship is incredible. I have a collection of “bird points” — miniature arrowheads the size of a fingernail, thin as a dime and geometrically proportioned. A computer-guided laser couldn’t produce a more perfect one.
The skill and patience required to fashion such a fragile artifact from a sliver of flint — so small it can be barely griped between thumb and forefinger — is mind-boggling.
It’s tempting to say the skill of those ancient artisans is impossible to duplicate, but unfortunately, it’s not. Modern-day flint knappers can produce replica arrowheads so perfect they can’t be distinguished from genuine artifacts.
It’s virtually impossible to establish an arrowhead’s provenance, and flint used by modern knappers has the same carbon date as flint crafted 12,000 years ago. It’s only a matter of time until the forgeries become mixed in with collections of authentic arrowheads. That’s a shame.
I’ve collected arrowheads since I was a kid, and the fascination was always the imagined story behind each one. If it’s not authentic, there’s no story. A modern-knapped arrowhead is just a piece of rock chipped in somebody’s basement.
But imagine the real thing: an arrowhead crafted by an ancient artisan hundreds or perhaps thousands of years ago, bound to a wooden shaft with sinew and carried on hunts or warpaths.
The bow was drawn, the arrow released. Was the arrowhead you hold in your hand launched at an enemy, a bison, a charging mountain lion? Did it hit or miss?
Then what happened?
Just imagine.
Larry Woody is an outdoors and NASCAR writer for Main Street Media of Tennessee. He is a three-time winner of the Tennessee Sports Writer of the Year award and is the author of several books. Woody was inducted into the Martin Methodist College Sports Hall of Fame in 2001.
