A natural-foods website claims Tennessee is among the nation’s morel leaders.
(I can’t speak for morals; that’s someone else’s department.)
As an outdoorsman, I’ve always been fascinated by morels — the little wrinkled, missile-shaped mushrooms that sprout in damp, shady nooks and are considered a delicacy.
I ate my first one back in the spring. My Cottontown cousin Norma gathered a basketful in a hollow behind her house and invited me to lunch. She pan-fried the sliced mushrooms in butter, and they were delicious.
The reason I’d never tried morels before is because if you munch the wrong mushroom, it might be your last. Some are deadly poisonous, like the Amanita phalloides, aka “Death Caps,” one bite of which can be fatal. The U.S. averages a death a year from poisonous mushrooms.
Before you go mushroom gathering, you need to be able to distinguish between the tasty and the terminal. In a cemetery somewhere, there’s probably a tombstone inscribed, “He Thought It Was A Morel.”
(Since I’m no mushroom expert, I waited for cousin Norma to take the first bite.)
As kids, we called all mushrooms toad stools. I guess that’s where I got my squeamishness. I refuse to eat something on which a toad has squatted. I don’t want a warty tongue.
I was once invited to go morel hunting on a farm adjacent to the Catoosa Wildlife Management Area, but when we got there, they were all gone. Catoosa’s wild hogs had beat us to them.
Hogs have a keen sense of smell, which is why they have been used for centuries to hunt wild truffles. In England, you can book a guided truffle hunt. If you don’t have your own pig, you can rent one.
If you hunt truffles with a pig, you have to be alert and fast on your feet. Pigs don’t freeze on point like bird dogs when they scent a covey of quail; when they smell truffles, they dash over and gobble them down. They don’t trifle with truffles.
It’s hard to train a pig not to eat.
Cousin Norma didn’t need a pig to find her morels. They were growing thick in a moist, shady hollow near an old spring house. She gathered a basketful, and next morning went back and collected a bunch more.
On the third day, they were gone. Morels have a short growing season, and once they pop up, they don’t last long around deer, turkeys and squirrels.
Maybe being so rare and challenging to acquire is what makes morels such a special treat. You can’t order them like fries at a drive-through.
Morels have a distinctive look, and there are lots of photos of them on the internet, which makes them fairly easy to identify. Nevertheless, pick your mushrooms carefully.
As tasty as morels are, I’m not dying to try them again.
Larry Woody is an outdoors and NASCAR writer for Main Street Media of Tennessee. He is a three-time winner of the Tennessee Sports Writer of the Year award and is the author of several books. Woody was inducted into the Martin Methodist College Sports Hall of Fame in 2001.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.