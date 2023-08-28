On a fishing trip awhile back, angling accomplice Bob Sherborne caught a turtle — or vice-versa.

We managed to get the riled reptile in the boat and tried to extract the hook from its bony jaw, but it kept hissing and snapping at us. It acted like it was our fault it got caught. We finally cut the line and tossed it overboard, then counted our fingers to make sure they were all accounted for.

Ready, set, snap!   Larry Woody / MSM

