On a fishing trip awhile back, angling accomplice Bob Sherborne caught a turtle — or vice-versa.
We managed to get the riled reptile in the boat and tried to extract the hook from its bony jaw, but it kept hissing and snapping at us. It acted like it was our fault it got caught. We finally cut the line and tossed it overboard, then counted our fingers to make sure they were all accounted for.
It brought to mind an Old Wives Tale about what to do if a turtle latches onto your toe or other delicate appendage. They claim it won’t let go until it thunders. I’ve always wondered what the Old Wives suggest if we get turtle-chomped on a bright, cloudless day.
It could be a long wait.
I’ve had numerous turtle encounters over the years, starting when I was a tyke. I had a pet dime-store turtle the size of a quarter with its shell painted blue. I named him Timmy and kept him in a fish bowl on the back porch.
We lived on a mountaintop in Crossville — famous for our hypothermia — and one frigid winter night the water in the bowl froze solid. Next morning Timmy the Turtle was encased in a glacier like a prehistoric mastodon. My mom thawed Timmy out on the cookstove and I buried him in a snowdrift.
Later in life, Field & Stream’s Ted Trueblood described how to clean and cook a turtle. He said it tasted like chicken. I caught one in a farm pond and decided to take it home and try it.
I had helped my grandma clean lots of chickens — head-chopping, scalding, plucking, singeing, gutting — and didn’t consider myself particularly squeamish. But a mud turtle was a whole new ball game.
I’ll skip the more gruesome details, but I finally got the turtle beheaded. It wasn’t nearly as easy as Ted made it sound. Then my turtle got up and started to walk away.
The Headless Horseman was nothing compared to the Headless Turtle. That was as far as I got. (There’s a reason why there are no Kentucky Fried Turtle restaurants.)
For those more hardy — and hungry — than I, turtles can be caught for consumption. A fishing license is required, and there is a daily limit of five, with a minimum size of 12 inches.
When measuring the shell, be careful — a snapping turtle can extend its neck half its shell length. You can tell an old turtle-trapper by his finger stubs.
It’s important to know your turtles. The common snapper, or mud turtle, is legal, but the alligator snapping turtle is a protected species. It can weigh over 30 pounds and is surly and aggressive. Its powerful jaws can chomp a broom handle in half.
I shudder to think what it could do to my big toe, while I hopped around praying for thunder.
Larry Woody is an outdoors and NASCAR writer for Main Street Media of Tennessee. He is a three-time winner of the Tennessee Sports Writer of the Year award and is the author of several books. Woody was inducted into the Martin Methodist College Sports Hall of Fame in 2001.
