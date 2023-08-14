If you’ve never noodled, you don’t know what you’re missing:
Poking your hand into an underwater hole in a muddy riverbank in hopes a big, slimy catfish will chomp down on it with its powerful jaws and sandpaper teeth. Then try to wrestle it to the surface before it drowns you.
To add to the excitement, sometimes instead of a catfish you may grab — or be grabbed by — a snapping turtle, hideous hellbender or writhing water moccasin.
Full disclosure: I’ve never noodled. But I’ve watched others noodle.
Also known as grabbling, grappling and hillbilly hand-fishing, noodling is the oldest form of fishing. It doesn’t get any more basic than catching a fish with your bare hands.
It’s so simple even a cave man could — and probably did — do it.
Cave mom to cave dad: “Honey, can you run out and noodle us up some supper?”
Today noodling is done for fun and, occasionally, profit.
Noodling tournaments offer big prizes, and celebrity noodlers appear on TV to pitch their products.
Noodling videos are popular. A few years ago I wrote a magazine story about noodling, and began receiving complementary videos in the mail.
One was a how-to video made by some grizzled old noodlers in Mississippi. Another was titled “Girls Gone Noodling” and featured comely young lasses wrestling big catfish wearing bikinis. (The lasses, not the catfish.)
The internet is chock-full of such videos, in addition to websites and podcasts devoted to the art of noodling.
Here’s how it works:
Wade along the bank of a lake or stream feeling into submerged holes and under rocks and logs where catfish lurk. Experienced noodlers know where to look, just like Tom Brady knew how to find an open receiver.
When something smooth and slimy is touched — hopefully a catfish — the noodler feels around to locate the head, then seizes the fish by its jaw.
This is where it gets interesting. Small catfish go quietly, but a big one — say a 90-pound mudcat — doesn’t take kindly to being groped and grabbed.
It will latch onto the noodler’s hand and hang on. Since the noodler is often in water up to his or her chin, it’s sometimes touch-and-go as to who has noodled whom.
I interviewed one battle-scarred noodler whose hand was clamped onto by a big cat that pulled him under. He said he would have drowned if his buddy hadn’t rushed to his rescue.
Older catfish don’t have sharp, poisonous barbs on their fins as do younger, smaller ones. When wrestling a whopper, the noodler doesn’t have to worry about getting stuck. All he has to worry about are snakes, snapping turtles and drowning.
The bigger cats are grisly and not much good to eat, so after posing for photos they are released to go in peace — until the next noodler comes along.
