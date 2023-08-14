Woody Header web.png

If you’ve never noodled, you don’t know what you’re missing:

Poking your hand into an underwater hole in a muddy riverbank in hopes a big, slimy catfish will chomp down on it with its powerful jaws and sandpaper teeth. Then try to wrestle it to the surface before it drowns you.

noodling web.jpg

Noodlers grab a big catfish — or vice-versa.   Photo by Bobby Wilson

Tags

Load comments