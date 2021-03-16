Giles County High School baseball coach Dustin Hill sees a number of similarities between this year’s underclassmen and his district champion 2018 senior class which won 21 games.
“We took our lumps as sophomores, and then when senior year came around we won a district championship, went 21-9 and had a really good year because they were veterans,” Hill said. “I think this team reminds me a lot of that identity and culture. Those guys have bought in, they’re coachable. We have a few older guys who have been around and are setting the standard for the younger guys.”
The young Bobcats and local fans both missed out on an opportunity to see just what the young team could do last year as the season was cut short after only a week of regular season games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The sophomore class is now joined by a crop of talented freshmen and veteran leaders who have proven themselves on the diamond the last three to four years.
Coleman Siniard anchors this veteran leadership as the power hitting catcher can play multiple positions in the infield as well. Siniard was honored as a Super Sophomore two years ago with multiple homers hitting near the heart of the lineup. He’s joined in the senior class by Will Hargrove who will be competing for a spot as one of the team’s two district starting pitchers as well as veteran catcher and infielder Cooper Hlubb.
Some of the juniors the coach highlighted include Sawyer Phillips who returns after seeing time as an underclassmen and will play catcher and act as a designated hitter for the team. Tucker Toone earned a starting spot in the infield from day one of his high school career and can play multiple positions including third base and shortstop. Aiden Kelley will play outfield and hit near the middle of the lineup, according to the coach.
The final game of the 2020 season against Lawrenceburg, Hill started six freshmen, a testament to the team’s youth but also the prowess of a now sophomore class which boasts some of the most promising talent in any one group the team has had in several years.
Jake Cardin has already locked up a spot among the team’s district starting pitchers and is the very definition of a five-tool player, according to the coach. Riley Cardin is another player who will be competing for a spot as a district starting pitcher role with Hargrove and freshman Carter Kelley and will also play shortstop and outfield. Clay Mitchell is expected to play second base and hit near the top of the lineup with Riley Cardin. Reed Owens will play in the outfield, and Jack Harper is expected to play in a utility role, seeing significant time at several positions, the coach said.
Some names to watch in the freshman class include Carter Kelley who will play outfield along with his pitching duties, while Kamauri Turner will also join him on the mound in addition to playing the left side of the infield and in the outfield.
Zach Dunnavant and Steve Sorrow return as assistant coaches for the Bobcats.
Speed and the depth of the team’s pitching staff should be two of its strongest attributes this season, Hill said.
“I think we’re really deep on the mound. I think we have five or six arms who can throw strikes and are going to keep us really competitive. The big thing is with this group is we’re really, really fast. We’re going to hit and run. We’re going to play small ball. We’re going to steal a lot of bags. We’re going to try to cause chaos on the basepaths just because we’re so fast.”
While the team lost valuable development time last year, Hill said he is proud of the work his guys put in making up for lost time.
“I think our guys did a great job this summer when we were able to open things back up, and we were allowed to practice, and we were allowed to get back in the weight room and things like that. They really took that to heart. We had a great fall offseason, especially in the weight room. Guys got bigger and stronger. As soon as we got fully going in February, those guys were hungry. They don’t take anything for granted much anymore because they know they lost a full season last year, and baseball could be taken away from them again if something crazy happens,” he said.
Hill added that he believes Nolensville and Forrest will be some of the toughest district competition this season.
The Bobcats were scheduled to travel to Spring Hill for the first of a two-game series March 15 to open the season. GCHS will host Forrest to open district play Monday, March 29, and play a two-game series against inner-county rival Richland this season Thursday, April 22, (home) and Saturday, May 1 (road).
