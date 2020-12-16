A youth movement on the Giles County High School boys’ basketball team could pay dividends down the line for this year’s Bobcat squad.
The current GCHS roster consists of 20 players, 18 of which are freshmen and sophomores. Senior J.C. Brown is a three-year starter, making him the only current player who was a member of the 2018-19 GCHS team. Joining him as the lone other upperclassman is former transfer Gavin Busby.
However, the sophomore class is loaded with talent and calls to mind the 2016-17 senior class which took their lumps as underclassmen before winning 19 games as seniors and advancing within two wins of the state tournament in their final season.
So, while the Bobcats may be forced to take their lumps in the early season, the team’s ceiling this season and moving forward remains potentially high.
“As far as expectations, my expectation each year are always high regardless of what happens in preseason practice or spring,” GCHS head coach Billy Holt said of the limited practice his team had due to COVID-19. “It’s basketball. You want to compete at a high level and do the best you can do regardless.”
Holt praised his all-district player, Brown, as a true scorer. Brown is still working to get back to full health after experiencing a lower body injury in football this season.
“J.C. is a scorer. He’s a natural shooter. He’s starting to get to the basket more freely now that we started playing some. We’re just going to ask him to do more, and hopefully, he can rely on some of these younger guys to do their part, and we can get all five of these guys at the same time to be doing their part. It would be a plus to our basketball program,” Holt said.
When it comes to the talented underclassmen, Holt said the group has had to become leaders earlier than they traditionally would but they have responded well and are working to limit the mistakes all young players experience.
“I believe they understand it’s a process. They’re young. In our exit meeting last year, we talked about getting better each spring, each summer, each fall, each winter and we would eventually become juniors and seniors, but right now, they’re just freshmen and sophomores. They’ve bought into it really well. Right now, we haven’t shot the ball as well as we can shoot. I think in time that will come. We’ve had nights where we’ve shot it better than others. Our ball handling has been suspect at times, but I know there’s room for improvement there. We just have to be putting the time in of doing those fundamentals,” Holt said.
Jake Cardin is the most experienced of the young Bobcats after serving as an everyday starter his freshman year. Cardin has shown a propensity for driving to the basket often in his early playing time, and Holt said the coaching staff has worked to develop his mid-range game to complement the rest of his repertoire.
Fellow sophomore Jack Harper has added size in the offseason and was already a strong shooter who is ready to take the next step in his development.
Speaking of strong shooters, 3-point specialist Clay Mitchell has posted a strong outing against Lincoln County and was also praised for key defensive stops he has made in the early season.
Dra Daly was described by Holt as one of the fastest players for the Bobcats.
In the post, Matt King boasts unusual height for an underclassman and has what Holt described as a beautiful shot extending out to the 12-foot range on the baseline.
Finally, Joe Dangerfield is another big body down low who has arguably the most impressive size in terms of both height and build of the underclassmen post players. Holt said Dangerfield has worked really hard, and he would like to see his sophomore post become more physical in the paint.
In the freshman class, Jaceion Coffey has already seen starting time and Kamauri Turner has the potential to become a strong shooter, according to his coach. Other freshmen who Holt mentioned include Tyrick Brown and Carter Kelley.
Upperclassman Gavin Busby has been charged with becoming more of a leader on the court and showed flashes of the offensive player he can be in games last season. Another season in the Bobcats’ program will hopefully help him build consistency offensively.
Holt emphasized defense and rebounding will be key areas of improvement for his squad.
“It’s hard for kids to buy into rebounding and defense because the first thing they think about is offense. I missed that shot, and I should’ve made that shot. I had the open look, and I didn’t get the ball. They sort of tend to forget they have to go on the other end and play defense. It’s hard, I know. I’m a man-to-man type guy, and I love man-to-man, but we’re having trouble staying in front of people and staying on ball defensively,” he said.
Community is once again expected to be a strong district contender after going 32-2 a year ago. The Bobcats open the District 12-AA season Jan. 12 with a home date against Nolensville which also is projected to have a strong squad. Holt noted that, based on last season, he believes several programs in the district are set up for strong campaigns this winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.