Remember when journalists reported the news and we were all smart enough to figure out the good and bad of it all on our own? Good times.
But, once again, I digress.
Beginning Sept. 1, the Pulaski Citizen and PulaskiCitizen.com will be teaming up with local schools to raise money for your favorite student’s school as well as promote literacy, education and local journalism.
During the month of September, Giles County students who choose to do so will be given the opportunity to sell subscriptions to the Pulaski Citizen and/or PulaskiCitizen.com. For each subscription sold, the Pulaski Citizen will donate $10, $15 or $25 to the schools of the students who sell them. The amount donated will be determined by the type of subscription.
While increasing subscriptions is obviously good for the Pulaski Citizen and PulaskiCitizen.com, our main goals in this program are to help raise additional funds for our county’s schools and to help improve and promote literacy among students and our entire community. A secondary, but important, goal is to promote the importance of local journalism to our community.
When you buy a subscription to the Pulaski Citizen and/or Pulaski
Citizen.com from a student, you show them how important their education is, you show them how important reading is and you show them how important it is to stay informed on what is happening in their community.
The Pulaski Citizen has long been a supporter of local education. From speaking at schools to making thousands of newspapers available each year to local schools for classroom instruction to regular coverage of individual schools, students, teachers, school board activities and much more. None of that is going to change, other than we want it to grow.
We see the Schools Subscription Special as another way we can support local education, promote literacy and promote local journalism, all of which are essential to the current and future prosperity of Giles County.
Local newspapers/news websites are in transition, finding new ways to provide organized, structured, unbiased and hyperlocal coverage of their communities to younger audiences that may be just realizing how important it is to know about a potential liquor by the drink referendum, new sidewalks, a new university in town, why their water bill is going up, how their tax dollars are being spent, who won the big game, what events are coming up for adults and kids, what services are available to them, who are the people making a positive impact in the community and what’s happening with local schools.
The Pulaski Citizen staff knows how important it is for everyone to be educated and involved in their community. The Pulaski Citizen/PulaskiCitizen.com provides one of a kind coverage of Giles County and now getting a traditional and/or an online subscription comes with an opportunity to help local schools.
At the center of all of this is the need for all of us who are sharing this community to work together to maintain what we love about it and incorporate what it needs to flourish.
My question is this, who are we going to turn to, to build our community, support our schools and provide a future right here in Giles County for our kids? My answer is this, nobody else is going to do it for us.
So, ultimately, this Schools Subscription Special came from a desire to make a positive impact on a vital part of our community while doing something to improve our impact in the community.
We hope you’ll consider investing in yourself, your children and your community.
As always, I’m open for comments, suggestions and anything else you might have to say about this or anything else we do here at the Pulaski Citizen. My phone number is 638-7952 and my email is scott@pulaskicitizen.com. You can find me most days during business hours at 955 W. College St. in Pulaski, or somewhere out in the community.
“And let us consider how we may spur one another on toward love and good deeds, not giving up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but encouraging one another — and all the more as you see the Day approaching.”
— Hebrews 10:24-25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.