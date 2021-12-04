Mr. Timothy Gene Taylor, 60, died Dec. 1, 2021, at his residence.
Mr. Taylor was born Oct. 14, 1961, in Pulaski. He is preceded in death by parents, Denver Eugene and Myrna Lynnada Prince Taylor; and brother Larry Scott Taylor.
Graveside services were Dec. 3 at Minor Hill Cemetery.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include sisters, Sheila Williams and husband Jerry of Fayetteville, Debbie Coffman of Lubbock, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.