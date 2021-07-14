The fourth annual Pulaski Touch a Truck will be bigger than ever and registration is currently open.
If you have an interesting vehicle of any kind that you would love to share with the community, please sign up. Individuals and businesses are welcome. Kids love all vehicles, including everything from forklifts and muscle cars to tractors, dump trucks and excavators — they all draw a crowd!
What is Touch a Truck?
A Touch a Truck event is a unique festival that has become popular throughout the country, and is now in its fourth year in Pulaski. On Saturday, Sept. 11, trucks — and other vehicles of all kinds — will gather at the Giles County Agri Park from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Children of all ages, with parent participation, will have a chance to touch, sit in and explore these amazing pieces of equipment, meet their drivers/operators and learn about the businesses and individuals behind the machines.
About the Event
This is a Free event! The first hour (9-10 a.m.) will be a sensory-sensitive time, with no horns, sirens or flashing lights.
This year we have teamed up with the Giles Chamber’s Here’s the Beef Festival and County Fair. After attending Touch a Truck, families can participate in the activities associated with the fair, including exhibitions, rides, food and vendors.
How to Participate With Your Vehicle
The Touch a Truck event features emergency, construction, civic, utility, farm, retail, transportation, entertainment and other unique vehicles present for the children to discover. If you have something that moves that you’d like to share, we’d love you to join this fun event by registering your vehicle at https://forms.gle/NArStSnwjaAyRFTA7.
This is a community goodwill event created by a local mom. It is an opportunity to connect with the public and show your support. It is free for vehicles to participate in and to attend.
RSVP to our Facebook event to stay up-to-date with this year’s activities — facebook.com/events/209922367655763.
—Pulaski Touch a Truck
