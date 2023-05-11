By Margaret Campbell
Staff Writer
Unconditional love, patience, understanding — mothers give these freely and in abundance on a daily basis. Mother’s Day is the one day each year when you get the chance to make mom feel special.
This Mother’s Day think outside the box with these ideas and make some lasting memories at the same time.
Take mom on an exotic “vacation.” Get the family together and go anywhere in the world. Even if you can’t afford a trip to Paris, you can still enjoy a little taste of it. Get some croissants for breakfast, pack a picnic lunch with French bread, cheese and fruit or pick up a favorite meal from India, China or Italy. Decorate the dining room with the colors of the flag, play music from that part of the world and you’re on your way.
Any mother loves to be pampered. Some time alone or a chance for some rest and relaxation are a good way to show mom how much you care. This might include an hour alone so she can call a friend or soak in the tub or take a nap; a manicure at her favorite salon; having the car cleaned inside and out; or a chance to sleep in.
Instead of giving mom flowers, why not plant some? Do the work for mom — and provide her flowers that last all season, or even year after year — by setting out a new plant or plants for her to enjoy.
Make a lasting impression. Get outside with your children and place their hands and feet into a shallow tub of colorful, non-toxic paint. Spread a roll of butcher or craft paper and them press their hands and feet onto it. Label each hand and footprint with their name, the date and a special message for mom. You can make this an annual event to see how everyone is growing.
Whatever you do, don’t forget to show the mom in your life just how much she is loved and bring some laughter and joy into her day.
