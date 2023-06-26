I came across a story the other day about a deep-sea fisherman who snagged a sea gull on a back-cast, and it reminded me of some other accidental hookings.
Alabama humorist Rick Bragg, with whom I used to share an occasional press box, once snagged a billy goat with a bass plug. Luckily — for both Rick and goat — the treble hooks snagged the base of its horns, and no harm was done.
My buddy’s dog Poochie wasn’t so lucky. He got it in the ear.
Boyhood pal Tom Thurman — who would become Nashville’s most famous criminal prosecutor — and I were fly fishing on a neighborhood farm pond, making graceful back-casts like Robert Redford in “A River Runs Through It.”
Suddenly, one of Thurman’s back-casts snagged a bush, and the bush let out a yelp.
It wasn’t a bush — it was his dog Poochie who had moseyed up behind us, unnoticed, and a big, yellow popping bug stung him on his ear.
Poochie took off running, stripping line from Thurman’s reel. I’d read in Field & Stream about how to play a tarpon — let it exhaust itself, then gradually play it in. But I had no idea how to land a hound.
Poochie reached the end of the line and the leader snapped. The last we saw of him, he was disappearing over the hill with the popping bug bobbing in his ear, rubber legs jiggling.
It happened in early spring, and the lure remained embedded in the tip of Poochie’s ear through the summer. When we tried to get it out, he’d growl. I’d growl too if someone stuck a fishing lure in my ear.
It didn’t seem to bother Poochie — being the only dog in the neighborhood with an earring. He looked like Poochie the pirate. We wouldn’t have been surprised to see him show up one morning wearing an eye patch and going “Arrrrrr!” instead of “Arf!”
One day near the end of the summer, we noticed the popping bug was gone. The hook had finally rusted, and the lure broke free. Poochie was an ordinary dog again, with no ornaments.
Years later, I empathized with Poochie when I got hooked in the nose on a Canadian fishing trip. I was in the back of the boat and failed to duck on one of Gerald Brown’s sweeping back-casts. He buried a lead-head jig in the end of my proboscis.
We were in the middle of the wilderness with no way out, and our bush plane not due for a week. I couldn’t spend a week with a walleye jig dangling from my nose, so we went back to the cabin, sterilized a fillet knife over a flame, and cut the hook out.
Decades later I still have a tiny scar as a souvenir and a reminder to duck on back-casts — a lesson I share with Bragg’s goat and Thurman’s pooch.
Larry Woody is an outdoors and NASCAR writer for Main Street Media of Tennessee. He is a three-time winner of the Tennessee Sports Writer of the Year award and is the author of several books. Woody was inducted into the Martin Methodist College Sports Hall of Fame in 2001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.