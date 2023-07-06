Butcher Drafting Service LLC places first in Giles County Softball Prep League with coaches (back row, from left) Patrick Gilbert, Katie Cardin, Jonathan Kimbrough and Josh Morris. Players for Butcher Drafting Service LLC are (foreground, holding trophy) Gavyn Morris, (second row, from left) Zoe Kinslow, Emma Glover, Kennedy Whitworth, Jessica Harris, Mackenzie Maggard, Londyn Potter, (third row) Aubrey Strickland, Kinsleigh Kimbrough, Elli Major and Lexi Willoughby.
Blueline Pressure Washing places second in Giles County Softball Prep League with coaches Kinsey Bowen (back row, left) and Mary Lauren Doggett (right). Players for Blueline Pressure Washing are (front row, from left) Annabella Woolstrum, Emory Nivens, Savannah Goetz, Emmersyn Bowen, Lily Bates, Gracie Chilton, (back row, continuing from left) Amiracle Gentry, Hannah Clay Doggett, Skylar Sakowicz, Temperance Patton and Adison Strickland.
C&C Printing places third in Giles County Softball Prep League with coaches (back row, from left) Haley Hambay, Tiffany Hughes, Zane Hambay and Brandon Hughes. Players for C&C Printing are (front row, from left) Hallie Hughes, Hadley Vaughn, Abigail Thomason, Raylynn Collins, Ana Shirey, Kaydence Cox, (middle row) Laylah Jones, Mary Collins Butler, Abri Zibble and Ella Baker.
First National Bank finishes fourth in Giles County Softball Prep League under coaches Kat Haislip (left) and Rashada Holt (right). Players for First National Bank are (front row, from left) Kyleigh Parker, Alyric Houston, Kennessy Rivers, Shaylie Williams, Stori-Roux Holt, (back row) Avi Saad, Maniya Franklin, Leah Haislip and Mercy Poarch.
